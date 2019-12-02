|
David Wayne Hines
Grand Junction, CO - David Wayne Hines passed away November 22, 2019 ,in Grand Junction,Colorado following a lengthy illness.
David was born March 3,1965 in Durango, Colorado.
He graduated from Aztec High School, Aztec, New Mexico in 1983. He was 3 time state champion wrestler and also played on the football team.
David was a long time resident at Hilltop Life Adjustment Program in Grand Junction, Colorado,where he enjoyed participating in activities and visiting with the staff and his friends.
He is survived by parents, Glendon and Brenda Hines of Cortez, Colorado. One brother Robert Hines and wife Sharon of Aztec,New Mexico, nephew Scott Hines and nieces Meghan Hines and Courteney Choquette.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Legacy Funeral Home, Grand Junction,Colorado 970-609-2233.
Cremation has taken place and no services are pending.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019