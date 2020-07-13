1/1
Deanna Rhea Metcalf
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deanna Rhea Metcalf

Farmington - Deanna Rhea Metcalf, 79, of Farmington, New Mexico left this earth on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Farmington, New Mexico after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on April 30, 1941 in Perryton, Texas to Letha Nichols and Howard Deeds.

Deanna was a wonderful mom, wife, sister and friend. Had a deep faith in God. Deanna had a giving personality. The family would like to thank Basin Hospice and PALs for all the care and compassion to Deanna.

Deanna is preceded in death by daughter, Susan Rueleigh Metcalf and parents, Letha Nichols and Howard Deeds.

Deanna is survived by husband, Clarence Metcalf (Sonny); son, David Allen Metcalf; daughter, Rona Marie Hudson; sister, Patricia Owens; grandchildren, Jaidon Davis, Tealisa Davis and Lillie Davis.

A visitation will be held at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Brewer, Lee & Larkin, 103 E. Ute Street. Graveside services will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, officiated by Cammie Mobley. Pallbearers are Jennifer and Sonny.

Deanna's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home (505) 325-8688. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
103 East Ute Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-8688
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by daily-times.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved