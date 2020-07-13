Deanna Rhea Metcalf
Farmington - Deanna Rhea Metcalf, 79, of Farmington, New Mexico left this earth on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Farmington, New Mexico after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on April 30, 1941 in Perryton, Texas to Letha Nichols and Howard Deeds.
Deanna was a wonderful mom, wife, sister and friend. Had a deep faith in God. Deanna had a giving personality. The family would like to thank Basin Hospice and PALs for all the care and compassion to Deanna.
Deanna is preceded in death by daughter, Susan Rueleigh Metcalf and parents, Letha Nichols and Howard Deeds.
Deanna is survived by husband, Clarence Metcalf (Sonny); son, David Allen Metcalf; daughter, Rona Marie Hudson; sister, Patricia Owens; grandchildren, Jaidon Davis, Tealisa Davis and Lillie Davis.
A visitation will be held at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Brewer, Lee & Larkin, 103 E. Ute Street. Graveside services will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, officiated by Cammie Mobley. Pallbearers are Jennifer and Sonny.
Deanna's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home (505) 325-8688. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com
.