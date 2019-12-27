|
|
On December 23, 2019, Debbie Louise (Read) Mobley passed away quietly in her sleep. She began her journey on November 11, 1961 in Jal, New Mexico. Debbie, the daughter of Don and Myrlene Read, moved to Aztec when she was 7 years old, where she remained most of her life.
Debbie touched many people's lives because her compassionate heart never met a stranger. She always found a way to make the best of any situation. She had a knack for making you feel better. For those she loved, you could not find a fiercer defender and ally.
Her family was always her biggest treasure. She would go out of her way to make sure they had what they needed. She had a deep reservoir of unconditional love she shared generously. You always knew you were loved and cared for. Her love extended to her furry, 4-legged children as well.
Debbie liked to spice up life, whether it was with her famous jalapeno poppers or delivering a prank that caught you completely by surprise. You could count of her to make you laugh. There was never a dull moment when she was around.
She was always up for a garage sale, a trip to Navajo Lake, Mexican food or grilled salmon and cake - chocolate her favorite. One of her many gifts was her sense of humor. She was such a prankster and delighted in catching you by surprise. Whenever the family got together, Debbie could always brighten your day or lighten the mood. She will be dearly missed.
Debbie is survived by her loving husband, Les Mobley, two sons, Britton and Michael Limback. Step sons, Aaron, Dathan and Brandon Mobley. Grandchildren Johanna, Justice and Elio Limback, Dathan Jr, Nevaeh, Taigen, and Gemma Mobley. Beloved friend Ron Limback. Mother, Myrlene Read. Sisters Donna Read, Darla Read, Dasa Bryan. Sister in law and best friend, Michelle Simnacher. Sister in law Joyce and Clayton Jones. Her furry companions, Hailey, Sadie, Sonny, Tiger and Simon and numerous friends and extended family. Debbie is preceded in death by her son Dusty Pounds, father Don Read, and best friend Laurie Daniels.
A celebration of life will be held at the First Baptist Church, 700 Navajo Avenue, Aztec, NM on Friday, January 3 at 10am. The family asks In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Debbie Mobley Fund at any Citizens Bank location in Aztec, Farmington, or Bloomfield. Or, mail a check to Citizen Bank, 215 South Main, Aztec, NM 87410, Attention Debbie Mobley Fund.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019