Kirtland - Deborah Diswood 68, of Kirtland passed away Saturday March 2, 2019. She was born to the late Woody and Beatrice Diswood Sr. She graduated from Kirtland Central in 1969. She earned a bachelors and master's degree in Education. She taught first grade at Nataani Nez Elementary for 25 years and retired in 2003. She was a loving sister, aunt, friend and grandmother who was always giving and compassionate. Family and the importance of education were priorities that she taught. After her retirement she continued her passion of teaching by preparing her grandkids for kindergarten. She enjoyed doing quilting, scrapbooking, gardening, sewing, photography, painting and spending time with her grandkids. She is survived by her siblings Gary, Lavenia, Douglas, Ernest and Samuel Diswood. She is preceded in death by her father Woody Sr., mother Beatrice, siblings Woody Jr., Earl, Patricia, Jennifer and Priscilla. Her accomplishments, compassion, love and long life will always be treasured. The Diswood family would like to thank all the providers and medical staff who were vital in Deborah's healthcare.
Memorial services will be at 10am on Wednesday March 6th at Cope Memorial Chapel, 458 CR 6100 Kirtland, NM 87417. Pallbearers are Patrick Diswood, Jonathan Diswood, Coule Dale, Donavan Farley, Vernon Charley and Arlan Charley. Honorary Pallbearers are her grandchildren, Aiden Diswood; McKenzie and Gabrielle Atene; Lynelle, Kali, Jaxon and Mason Diswood-Lewis; Karis, Coy, and Chase Dale; Alexander Reyes. Reception will be held at Nenahnezad Chapter House, any food donations can be dropped off at Nenahnezad Chapter on Wednesday, March 6th beginning at 9 am.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Mar. 6, 2019