Farmington - Deborah (Debbi) Hamby Matejek passed away on June 6, 2019. She was born to Jerry and Goldie Hamby on May 29th, 1951 in Farmington, NM. Debbi Married William R Matejek (Bill) on February 11, 1972. Debbi was preceded in death by her parents and her nephew Jeremey Blouin.

Debbi was known for her wonderful laughter, her love for her grandchildren, family and friends. She loved animals and adopted many. She enjoyed swimming with her mermaids and chatting with game friends.

She is survived by her husband Bill, son Brad (Mary) Matejek, grandchildren Rachel and Ryan Matejek. Daughter Brenda Matejek, Sister Sandy Blouin, Nephew Lyndsey (Julie) Blouin great niece Bailey and great nephews Payson and Lyle Blouin. Niece Melissa (Eric) Anding, great nephew Hayden (Kembree) Smith, niece Marilee (Pat) Kothe. Sister-in-law Betty Sue Adams. Close friends Juda Johanson, Sandy Headrick, Marlene and Darwin Holden and many considered family.

Donations can be made in Debbi's name to or The Humane Society of the United States.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on June 16, 2019
