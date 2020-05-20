|
Deborah "Debbie" Lenora Adams
Farmington - Lifetime Farmington resident Deborah "Debbie" Lenora Adams passed peacefully at home on May 18, 2020. She was born to Harry and Dixie Thompson on November 1, 1952.
Debbie's passion was her family. That passion extended into her professional life where she was able to help countless families as an alcohol and substance abuse counselor at Four Winds, Halverson House and in her own practice. Later in life she worked at the State of NM Child Support Enforcement office in Farmington.
Debbie is survived by her mother-in-law Edith Ann Galle, two sons, Chris Adams and Robert Adams, grandson Chris "Jacob" Adams, granddaughter Zoie Ecker, great grandson Caleb Ecker, Nephew Anthony Valdo and family and Niece Autumn Valdo, brother and sister in laws Dennis and Betty Adams and Gail and Paul Andrews and a large extended family.
Debbie is preceded in death by her husband of 39 years Bobbie Adams, mother and father Harry and Dixie Thompson (Zarlingo), Sisters Luwanda Thompson and Teresa Valdo and nephews Brian Thompson and Aaron Valdo.
A celebration of Debbies life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Identity, Inc. 204 W. Main Street, Farmington NM 87401.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 20 to May 24, 2020