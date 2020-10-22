Debra Sue Schultz
Farmington - Born on June 17, 1957 in Cheyenne Wyoming to John Leo Schultz and Donna Lou Schultz (Winters). She passed from this life on October 21, 2020 in Farmington, NM.
When she was 11 years old, her family relocated to Farmington where she graduated from High School in 1975. Her sense of adventure and independent nature drew her away to Denver, CO shortly after high school. While in Denver she tried her hand at a number of occupations within the service and hospitality industry until she found herself a career in the new car retail industry where she worked in many capacities for the remainder of her working career. She then moved on to an auto dealership in Las Vegas, NV before moving back to Farmington where she spent 14 years with Webb Chevrolet before health issues forced her into an early retirement.
Debra enjoyed being outdoors, fishing in a mountain lake, laughing and spending time with family or friends and caring for her many canine pet companions through the years. She never married or had any children of her own, but she did manage to spoil every one of her cherished furry companions.
She was preceded in death by her mother and best friend, Donna Schultz. She is survived by her father, John Leo Schultz of Farmington; and her three brothers: John of Phoenix, AZ, Jim, and Dean Schultz both of Farmington, NM.
She requested no services and wished to be cremated.
The family would like to send a sincere thanks to Partners Assisted Living Services and Guardian Angels for their help and support.
