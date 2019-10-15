|
|
Dee Giles Jr.
Aztec - Dee Giles Jr. passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on Oct. 3, 2019 in Aztec with his family by his side. Dee was preceded in death by parents, Adolphus(Dee) and Frances Alice Giles, Brother Watt Giles, Sisters Mamie Cope(Chester), Amy Lee Hoagland and Joy Strozzie. He is survived by sisters Anna Mae Collins, Alice Bates and Brother Ted Giles(Sylvia), children Dee Giles(Vivian), Connie Giles and Patrick Giles, grandchildren Blane Giles, Bridgette Vallejos, Jessica Jewett, Dillon Giles, Joni Garcia, Stacey Canabiss, 9 great-grandchildren Andreanna(AK), Jahlia, Antonio, Kevin Jr., Jaitlyn, Jackson, Jordyn, Ryan and Wyatt and many Nieces and Nephews.
We would like to thank the staff at Crane's Roost Care Home for the love and care they showed Dee and our family during his stay there.
A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Aztec on Oct. 19, 2019 at 11:00am.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19, 2019