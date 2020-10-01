1/1
Delana Hill
Delana Hill

Aztec - Our beloved Delana went home to our Lord on September 29, 2020.

She was born December 6, 1947 to Blackie and Roberta Harrington in Clovis, NM. She was the oldest of six siblings. She graduated from Farmington High in 1965. She was a hair dresser in Aztec for many years. She married Jerry Hadden in 1971. They had one son, Jay Hadden, in 1972. She married Ray Hill in December 1977.

She is preceded in death by her mother (Roberta Harrington), father (Blackie Harrington), brother (Bruce Harrington), first husband (Jerry Hadden), second husband (Ray Hill).

She leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Nicole Hadden, her granddaughter, Chantell Hadden and Chad Smith, and a grandson, Brandon Hadden, and Victoria Casaus, siblings, Bill and Deloras Harrington, Mickey and Stella Harrington, Vickey and Richard (Rielley), and Van and Cindy Harrington.

She loved spending time with family, camping, four wheeling, and taking care of her house. She was a devout Christian that loved going to church, and will be missed by all.

Services for Delana will be Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Aztec at 1pm. Burial will take place at Aztec Cemetery at 2pm. A reception to follow at the First Baptist Church of Aztec.






Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
