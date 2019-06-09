Services
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Delores "June Bug" Johnstone


Delores "June Bug" Johnstone Obituary
Delores "June Bug" Johnstone

Farmington - Delores June Johnstone, 83, passed away peacefully June 1, 2019. June was born November 2, 1935 to Dan and Blanche Soderblom in Ardmore, Oklahoma.

June was known for her kind heart and caring spirit. It didn't matter who you were she'd always ask how you were doing and if you had eaten. She was called mom by many. She worked for Mountain Bell and TCI cable for close to 50 years before retiring in 2003.

June was proceeded in death by her sister Gwen Nance, parents Blanche and Dan Soderblom and grandson Frankie Anchondo.

June is survived by her son Timothy "Critter" Johnstone (Helen Wood), grandchildren Seaprie (Scott) Taft, Kaylea (Mario) Esparza and Thomas Wood. Great grandchildren Fernando, Nevaeh, Rayleigh, Ariel and Gianna. Nephews and Niece Kevin, Danny, John Elliott and Heather plus several great nieces and nephews.

A graveside memorial will be held Monday, June 10th, 2019 4:00 PM at Greenlawn Cemetery.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on June 9, 2019
