Delvin Paul, Jr.



Bountiful - Delvin Paul Jr. was called home to our heavenly father on September 17th, 2020. He was born on January 3rd 2018 to Kamille Almeida and Delvin Paul. He survived by siblings Caleb O'John, Davien Paul, Dundrey , D'Ary and Destiny Paul. Delvin was born with the rare genetic disorder xlhed. He was a special angel that was deeply loved by his entire family. Delvin was one of the bravest, strongest, handsomest babies you would ever meet. Delvin will never be forgotten. Delvin's funeral services are being arranged by Farmington Funeral Home.









