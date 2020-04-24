|
Dema Simonton
Aztec - Dema Simonton, freed from her earthly chains, passed peacefully from her home in Aztec, NM. through the gates of Heaven and into the outstretched arms of our Father on April 19, 2020. Dema was born to Paul and Merle Moore in Hayden, Co. on Nov. 12, 1939. She is survived by her life partner and caregiver Larry Brousil, and her four children. Shane Simonton of Aztec, Teri Border (Ed Rascon) of Aztec, Cheri Herrera (Matthew) of Surprise, Az. and Geri Barndollar (Dave) of Surprise, Az. Dema was also blessed with seven grandchildren - Amanda Thompson, Aimee Crabtree, Daniel Herrera, Dale Herrera, Kristin Kennedy, Jeffrey Border and Katie Border, and six great grandchildren.
God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so He put His arms around you and He whispered "Come with Me". God called you home so softly that only you could hear, and no one heard the footsteps of angels drawing near. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you the day God called you home.
Mama, we love you dearly, we will miss you forever and we are blessed with the knowledge that you are safe and whole again in the arms of Jesus.
Services are pending due to the pandemic.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020