Dennis L. Mackey



Bloomfield - Dennis L. Mackey of Bloomfield, NM., passed away suddenly at home on August 22, 2020. He was born on December 28, 1952, in Tucumcari, NM.



As a teenager he moved from Tucumcari to Durango, CO. — where he met the love of his life, Janet, in high school. They married their senior year — and were blessed with over 47 years of marriage. Further blessings continued with the birth of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchild.



Dennis retired from the City of Aztec Water Department in December 2016. Since then, he has enjoyed living life to the fullest — 4 wheeling, traveling, outdoor sports and time with friends and family.



Dennis was preceded in death by his father Frank Mackey; his in-laws Robert and Doris Johnson; grandparents Ara Carden and Emmett & Laura Mackey.



Dennis is survived by his loving wife Janet; son Chris Mackey; daughters Sharity (SB) Mackey and Chandl (Miguel) Gomez. His beloved grandchildren Rockey Mackey (Jordan Murray); Skylar (Weston) Dean. Precious great-granddaughter Ava Marie Mackey. Brother-in-law Mike (Cathy) Johnson; sisters-in-law Cheryl (Dave) Hough and Karen (Vito) Kowalchuk.



Special friends include - Allen & Nancy Roe, Doug & Carol Alshouse, Eldon & Johnnie Walker, Jim Grogan and Ray Egger. Special younger folks in his life include Melissa Pavey, Nathan Evans, Wade and JJ Kennedy, Donavon, Amy, Chris & Andrew Garcia.



A special thanks to all of our family and friends who so generously gave of their time, prayers and gifts. The family appreciates each and everyone of you.



A celebration of Dennis' life will be held at a later date.









