Dennis L. Mackey
Dennis L. Mackey

Bloomfield - Dennis L. Mackey of Bloomfield, NM., passed away suddenly at home on August 22, 2020. He was born on December 28, 1952, in Tucumcari, NM.

As a teenager he moved from Tucumcari to Durango, CO. — where he met the love of his life, Janet, in high school. They married their senior year — and were blessed with over 47 years of marriage. Further blessings continued with the birth of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchild.

Dennis retired from the City of Aztec Water Department in December 2016. Since then, he has enjoyed living life to the fullest — 4 wheeling, traveling, outdoor sports and time with friends and family.

Dennis was preceded in death by his father Frank Mackey; his in-laws Robert and Doris Johnson; grandparents Ara Carden and Emmett & Laura Mackey.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife Janet; son Chris Mackey; daughters Sharity (SB) Mackey and Chandl (Miguel) Gomez. His beloved grandchildren Rockey Mackey (Jordan Murray); Skylar (Weston) Dean. Precious great-granddaughter Ava Marie Mackey. Brother-in-law Mike (Cathy) Johnson; sisters-in-law Cheryl (Dave) Hough and Karen (Vito) Kowalchuk.

Special friends include - Allen & Nancy Roe, Doug & Carol Alshouse, Eldon & Johnnie Walker, Jim Grogan and Ray Egger. Special younger folks in his life include Melissa Pavey, Nathan Evans, Wade and JJ Kennedy, Donavon, Amy, Chris & Andrew Garcia.

A special thanks to all of our family and friends who so generously gave of their time, prayers and gifts. The family appreciates each and everyone of you.

A celebration of Dennis' life will be held at a later date.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
