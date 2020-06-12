Dennis Manygoats



Funeral services for Dennis Manygoats, 70, will be on June 11, 2020, Thursday. Viewing from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Kirtland Cope Memorial Chapel in Kirtland, NM. Graveside service from 11 a.m. at Shiprock Community Cemetery in Shiprock, NM. Reverend Michael Sells will officiate.



Dennis Manygoats of Littlewater, New Mexico died on June 4, 2020. He was born on July 15, 1949 in Littlewater, NM. His parents were Chester and Florence Nilchee Manygoats. His maternal clan: Hooghanlani; paternal clan: Tsenaahabilnii; maternal grandfather clan: Tachiinii; and paternal grandfather clan: Naashashi.



He was a simple person who made time for his family, relatives, friends or anyone to visit with him. He may have been silenced by Amyotrophic Lateral Scoliosis (Lou Gehrig's disease), but he continued to write notes to communicate and made an effort to stay mobile. He and his family learned about ALS and its challenges in February 2020 when ALS in its last stage was diagnosed.



He attended school at Newcomb Elementary and Junior High School, and graduated from the Intermountain Indian School in 1969. His parents taught him life skills of rancher and farmer at Toadlena, Chuska Mountain, and Littlewater; and helped his family raise cattle/sheep, fruits and vegetables. In mid 70s, he married Amy Claw and made their home in Two Grey Hills, NM and had a son, Earl Manygoats.



Dennis lived and worked in Shiprock and Navajo, NM for his jobs. He acquired trades to be machinist and welder. He worked in Farmington and surrounding areas for numerous employers. He worked for Navajo Forestry Products Industry, City of Farmington Sanitation, Four Corners Power Plant; and, he took medical retirement from Chef Bernie's where he worked as a cook. He enjoyed ranching and continued after his retirement.



He enjoyed reading Navajo Times, local newspapers and daily devotionals; worked on word search and crossword puzzles; watched movies; and was an avid collector of comic books in his younger years. He enjoyed cooking variety of dishes and was most famous for making gigantic fry bread and biscuits. No matter the time of the day, he would greet selected people "Good Morning".



Survivors include: son, Earl Manygoats, brother Nelson Manygoats; nephews: Stanley Barber and Ammerson Barber; nieces: Dorothy Redhorse, Elouise Barber, Cecilia Barber, and Colleen Filbert; numerous great nieces and great nephews; and, many cousins. Dennis was preceded in death by his wife: Amy Claw Manygoats; his parents Chester and Florence Manygoats; his brothers: Phillip Manygoats and James T. (formerly Manygoats) Filbert; sister: Eva L. Barber; and infant sister: Mary Alice Manygoats; niece: Lana Towels.



Pallbearers will include: Stanley Barber, Lawrence Redhorse, George Manygoats, Justin Walker, Roland Farley, and Jon Rockwell. Honorary Pallbearers include Earl Manygoats, Nelson Manygoats, Stanley Barber, and Ammerson Barber.



He attended All Saints Episcopal Church in Farmington, NM and Christian Reform Church in Toadlena, NM. We would like to thank family members, relatives, friends and individuals who donated to final expenses for Dennis. We would like to thank the following: San Juan Manor, San Juan Regional Medical Center, Northern Navajo Medical Center, and New Mexico ALS Center who cared for our uncle. Please wear mask and practice social distancing for compliance with Covid-19 Regulations.



Kirtland Cope Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store