Dereck Shawn "Chum" Comanche
Farmington - Dereck Shawn "Chum" Comanche 35, of Farmington, NM passed on October 25, 2019 at home. Former Employee of A-Plus Well Service.
Born on July 03, 1984 in Cuba, New Mexico. Survived by his mother Terry "Tee-Jay" Comanche-Whitehorse and his late father Lorenzo Paul Comanche. One sibling Rolando "RJ" Comanche. His only son Kyowa Lorenzo Comanche. Nieces and Nephews Destiny, Aaryn, Iiyana, Rolando Jr. and Zaleigh Comanche. Matenal Grandparents Johnny and Lydia BlueEyes, Paternal Grandfather John Paul Comanche. Aunt Camilla Comanche and Amelia Salazar. He was very close to his sister Carmen Munuz-Herder and brother Loren Shane Woody.
Preceded in death by his father Lorenzo Paul Comanche, Paternal Grandmother Lula Irene Comanche, Maternal Grandfather Harry James Jim, Uncle Renzo Comanche and Gary James Jim, Aunts Glays Comanche and Amanda Comanche.
"Chum" adored his only son Kyowa Lorenzo Comanche; Dereck had a special heart for his family and friends through laughter and kindness. "COMANCHE" was a die hard "COWBOYS for LIFE" Fan, never missed a game. He loved riding his Harley Davidson bike and loved to travel for Paintballing, Chum will be truly missed by his mother "Tee-Jay" brother "RJ" and his only son "Baby Ky".
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 10, 2019 Pinion Hill's Community Church 5101 North Dustin Ave. Burial service will be at Memory Gardens and reception to follow
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019