Aztec - Dewey A. Sexton, 91 of Aztec, New Mexico, passed away on October 24, 2020.



Dewey was born in Goldthwaite, Texas on January 21st, 1929. He and his family moved from Goldthwaite, Texas to Magdalena, NM when he was 6 years old and then moved to Aztec, NM where he lived ever since. He served 3 years in the United States Navy before he graduated from Aztec High School and continued on to study Agriculture at Fort Lewis College where he earned an Associate's Degree before taking over the family farm.



Dewey was married to Marcella Carol Chitwood on April 23rd, 1959 they were married 61 years.



Dewey worked as a Farmer and Rancher for all of his life. During his last years the first thing that he always wanted to do each morning was go feed or milk the cows. If he wasn't interested in how the cows were then it was time to go irrigate alfalfa. Throughout Dewey's life his land and his animal were always by whomever had the opportunity to purchase them.



Dewey is survived by his wife Marcella (Chitwood) Sexton, his sister Bobbi Gail Ledford, his children, Rebecca (Randy) Jackson, Carolyn Sexton, William Sexton, and Lon (Heather) Sexton. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and large number of nieces and nephews along with other family and friends.



Dewey is preceded in death by his parents Carl Sexton and Julia Sexton, his brother Lon W. Sexton, his sisters, Ocie Hurst, Mattie Foster, Dorothy Foster, and his sons Bluford Sexton and James Sexton.



A viewing will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Cope Memorial Chapel of Aztec, 405 S. Main Ave., Aztec, NM 87410. A graveside funeral service will directly follow at 1:00 PM at Aztec Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Cope Memorial Chapel of Aztec.









