Dollie (Lee) Willie
Red Valley - Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend.
On May 19th, 2019, Mrs. Dollie Willie of Red Valley, Arizona passed away at the age of 57 years old surrounded by her loving family. Dollie or as the family knows her, Darlene is survived by her kids, son, Jonathan Willie; son, Joshua Willie; daughter, Colleen Willie (Arsenio Roanhorse); daughter, Pamela Willie; grandchildren, Chasity Williams, and Ciara Williams; sister, Evelyn Lee; brother, Floyd Lee (Bonnie); brother, Lloyd Lee (Elizabeth); sister, Rosie Jackson (Johnson); brother, Leloyd Lee (Cora); sister, Karen Larson (William); and many dear nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Albert Willie (2008), parents, John H. Lee (1981) and Jessie Lee (2008), and brother, Jimmie Lee (2016).
Celebration of Life will be Friday, May 24th, 2019 at Four Corners Community Church at 1 pm.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on May 24, 2019