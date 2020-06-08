Dolly Ann Foutch



Farmington - Dolly was born Nov. 8th,1951 to Agnes & Jim Doss, Sr. in Mount Pleasant, UT. Dolly spent most of her life in New Mexico where she met John Foutch, they were married 45 yrs. Dolly & John had 3 children and 3 grandchildren. Dolly worked and retired from Dillard's after 20 yrs.



Dolly was proceeded in death by her husband, John. Surviving family are sons, Jason Foutch of Farmington, N.M., Jacob & Charlene Foutch of Farmington, N.M. & James Foutch of Hollywood, CA.; 3 grandchildren, Lilly Foutch, Nathaniel Foutch and Ethan Foutch all of Farmington, N.M. Sisters Velma Foutch of Bixby, OK., Darlene Hunter of Chandler, AZ., and brother Jim Doss, Jr. (Debi) of Farmington, N.M., numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



Burial has taken place at Gibson Cemetery in Stonebluff, OK next to her husband.









