1939 - 2019
Farmington - Dolly Demple Henry (age 80) passed away on Friday August 23rd, 2019 in Farmington, NM. Dolly is survived by sister Shirley Henry, Son Larry Henry Sr., Grandsons Larry Henry Jr and Timothy Darnell Squalls, Charlotte, Granddaughter Regina McGowen and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Dolly is preceded in death by mother Viola, sisters Florence VanDant, Berta Fay Houston, brother Robert Henry. Dolly was a very loving mother, Grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She always had a smile on her face and was a world class cook especially her chicken and mashed potatoes and gravy. She loved spending her time caring for her growing family and visiting yard sales. A memorial service will be held at the Ideal Baptist Church, 203 E Elm St, Farmington, NM on Tuesday, September 3rd at 10:00am.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Sept. 4, 2019
