Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Macedo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Macedo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Macedo Obituary
Dolores Macedo

Blanco - Dolores (Lolo) Macedo, 47, of Blanco, NM was reunited with her beloved husband Matthew Macedo on February 22, 2020. She was born on November 17, 1972 to Ernest and Rafelita Valencia. She is survived by her parents, siblings, daughters Mya, Sunni (Javier), Adreyn (Devon), Moriah (David), Katalena (Donnie); grandchildren Houston, Daniel, Mowgli, Francisco, Liliana, Julian, Mattie and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her nephew Ruben Gomez, maternal and paternal grandparents. A special thank you to Joe Nelson who made things easier for us. A rosary will be recited on Friday, February 28th at 7:00 pm at St. Rose of Lima Church in Blanco, NM. Mass will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 29th at St. Rose of Lima Church in Blanco, with burial to follow at Blanco Cemetery.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -