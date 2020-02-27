|
Dolores Macedo
Blanco - Dolores (Lolo) Macedo, 47, of Blanco, NM was reunited with her beloved husband Matthew Macedo on February 22, 2020. She was born on November 17, 1972 to Ernest and Rafelita Valencia. She is survived by her parents, siblings, daughters Mya, Sunni (Javier), Adreyn (Devon), Moriah (David), Katalena (Donnie); grandchildren Houston, Daniel, Mowgli, Francisco, Liliana, Julian, Mattie and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her nephew Ruben Gomez, maternal and paternal grandparents. A special thank you to Joe Nelson who made things easier for us. A rosary will be recited on Friday, February 28th at 7:00 pm at St. Rose of Lima Church in Blanco, NM. Mass will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 29th at St. Rose of Lima Church in Blanco, with burial to follow at Blanco Cemetery.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020