|
|
Don Chenault-Bloomfield
- - Don Allen Chenault passed from this life on October 3, 2019. Don was born on October 28, 1961 in Farmington, NM to Bob and Kay Chenault.
He was proceeded in death by his father Bob. He is survived by his daughter Shelby , son Brad, mother Kay, sister Debbie(Richard)Jacquez and brother Gordon(Heather).
Services will be at the Farmington Funeral Home, 2111 West Apache Street, Farmington, NM at 10:00am Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019