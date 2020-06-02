Donald Curtis Adams
Farmington - August 12, 1930- June 1, 2020
Donald Curtis Adams was born in Breckenridge, Texas and spent childhood summers working with his uncle Ralph Thayer on the X Bar Ranch near Carlsbad, NM. He attended Texas A&M University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering. After graduating, he served in the U.S. Army as a Private First-Class Microwave Radio Technician in France. Upon returning to America, he moved to the Four Corners area, where he earned his private pilot's license and worked as an engineer for El Paso Natural Gas in oil and gas production for over 30 years. He met and married Archie Lou Johnson in Farmington, NM, in 1956, and raised four sons.
Don enjoyed commercial real estate and land development after retirement. His love for family was expressed in time spent with them. He served his church as a deacon for over 60 years. Don faithfully cared for his wife, Archie Lou, through a long-term illness that took her home to heaven in 2002.
Through divine intervention, God blessed Don with a second love in marriage to Carol West. They have faithfully cared for one another the last 17 years. He considered her and her family a double-blessing to the fruitful life with which God had already blessed him.
Don is preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Archie Lou Adams, his parents David Henry Adams and Julia Thayer Adams and brother, William (Bill) Adams.
Don is survived by his wife of 17 years, Carol Adams, his four sons and their wives, Donald and Julia Adams of Phoenix, Arizona; Brett and Vickie Adams of Laurel, Montana; Shawn and Lavon Adams of Farmington, New Mexico; and Terryn and Dana Adams of Rock Hill, South Carolina.
His grandchildren include Lauren Brinson Adams, Audrey Adams, Martha Neugebauer (husband Dominik), Terra Adams, Rachel Hollis (husband Jeremiah), Emily Adams, Dillon Adams (wife Morgan), Daniel Adams, Anya Dawson (husband Matt), and Gabriel Adams.
His great-grandchildren are Emma and Ayla Brinson, Elanora Hollis, and Joshua Dawson.
His double-blessing family include brother-in-law, Max Worrell and wife Brenda; Carol's children, Stephanne Coats (husband Greg), and Becky Chavez (husband Wayne); Grandchildren: Elizabeth Dominick, Brynn Chavez, Kamber Munson, and Courtney Wagner, deceased; Great-grandchildren: Audrey, Layla, Makenzie, Bella, Kaylie, Braden, and Riley.
There will be a viewing/visitation at Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home (103 E. Ute Street, Farmington, NM) on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10:00 am. A private internment for family will be at 12:00 noon at Memory Gardens (6917 E. Main Street, Farmington, NM), followed by a celebration service at Emmanuel Baptist Church (211 W. 20th Street, Farmington, NM) at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in honor of Donald C. Adams to Hesperus Camp (hesperuscamp.com/donate) or Grace Place Pregnancy and Health Center (graceplacecenter.org/support), both local ministries Don was grateful to support.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.