Church Of Jesus Christ Of Lds
804 W Blanco Blvd
Bloomfield, NM 87413
(505) 632-8233
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Bloomfield LDS Church
804 West Blanco Blvd.
Donald L. (Don) Davis


1941 - 2019
Donald L. Davis (Don)

Farmington - Donald L. Davis (Don) passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on September 21, 2019 at the age of 77.

Don is survived by his children Vicki (Terry) Lattin, Dirk Davis, and Ginger (Gene) Fosnot, 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Don was born on October 11, 1941 in San Diego, CA. He led a full life. Don enjoyed bowling and playing pool. He was always up for a game of poker with friends and cards with family. Don was a good man and will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Davis, his parents Forest and Viola Davis, brother, Marion Davis and twin sister Betty Lakey.

A celebration of Don's life will be held Saturday, September 28th, at 1:00pm at the Bloomfield LDS Church located at 804 West Blanco Blvd.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Sept. 25, 2019
