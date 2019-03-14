Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
Donald Lee Walker


El Paso, TX - Donald Lee Walker, 91, passed away peacefully with a few of his grandchildren around on March 9, 2019. He was born on August 27, 1927, to his parents Emma and Howard Walker in San Pedro, CA. He married his sweetheart, Anna Marie (Anne) Raven on Sept. 13, 1950, for a union of 68 years. They traveled the world together in his career in the US Army of 24 years. His Military career led him and his family to many places starting in California where Constance was born, Germany, Massachusetts where Donald Jr. was born, the Philippine Islands where Bonnie was born, back to California, Korea, North Carolina, Okinawa, Ft. Hood, Texas, Vietnam, El Paso, Texas where he retired as a CW3. Then to Florida and to Farmington, NM and lastly back to El Paso. He is survived by three children; Constance Reed of Rio Rancho, NM, Donald Walker Jr. (Sarah) of Farmington, NM and Bonnie Stanley (Darrell) of Chaparral, NM. He has 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Anne, just a month ago (Feb. 9th), and by his parents and stepfather Charles Hannah, and two brothers Howard and Jim Walker.

Don was an active member of the Totah Amateur Radio Club and a HAM radio operator, K6QQT. He and Anne sponsored the Hamfest Picnic/Tailgate for 23 years at their home in Waterflow, NM. He enjoyed HAM radio for 67 years and found ways to put up antennas everywhere he lived and on every RV they owned!

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 3pm at the Sunset Funeral Home, 4631 Hondo Pass Dr., El Paso, TX. A Military Honor Guard will be present for the Memorial and internment will be on a later date at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
