Donald LooneyBloomfield - Donald Clint Looney, 78 passed from this life and went to be with his savior on November 21, 2020 at San Juan Regional Medical Center. Don was born at the family home on April 14, 1942, in Plainview Texas to Clint and Donnell Victoria (Moore) Looney.In October of 1967 Don married JoAnn Scott in Plainview Texas and in 1970 their daughter Janelle Denise was born. Don and JoAnn moved to Bloomfield NM where they started a carpet business (Action Carpets) that provided for the family until Don's retirement.Don and JoAnn later divorced and Don met Joan Perkins in Lubbock Texas and in 1990, they married and Joan's daughter, Melanie (Nunley) Northup joined Don and Janelle in the Bloomfield home.Anyone that knew Don knew that if they needed help, they could always count on him to be there. He truly had a heart of gold. Don's true love was his family which included some close friends, that he considered family. He always smiled at the mention and sight of his children and grandchildren. He never missed an opportunity to express his love.Don could always be found tinkering around in his shop and he loved his model airplanes. Don built and flew over 70 model airplanes that he proudly displayed in his garage.Don was preceded in death by his parents, Clint and Donnell Looney and niece, Melinda Rhudy.Don is survived by his wife, Joan, daughters, Janelle Luman and Carolyn "Sissy" Felker, Step-daughter Melanie Northup, Sister Jann (Rhudy) Wilcox, granddaughter Amanda Hunter, Grandsons Josh and Evan Felker, and 9 great-grandchildren.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.