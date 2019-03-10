|
|
Donald Tsosie
Two Grey Hills - Funeral Services for Donald Tsosie, 67 of Two Grey Hills, New Mexico, were held February 27, 2019 at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Shiprock, NM with Michael Allison officiating. Interment followed in Toadlena, NM with military honors.
Donald was born October 9, 1951 in Fort Defiance, AZ, into the Kinlichiinii, (mother, Venita H. Begay, a weaver) born for Dzil Gha'i Tachiinii (father, Kenneth Tsoise, a Navajo Code Talker). His Chei was Tse na bil nii, Sam Joe Begay of Two Grey Hills and Nali, Kinyaa'aani, Zah Tsosie of Sawmill, AZ. He departed from this life Feb. 21, 2019 in Two Grey Hills. Donald attended Toadlena Boarding School, Davis HS in UT and graduated from Navajo Methodist Mission HS in Farmington, NM. He attended the University of Utah and the University of New Mexico. He served in the Army from 1974-1978 and was stationed in Germany, awarded the National Defense Service medal and honorably discharged. He worked as a truck mechanic in the Army, later as a laborer and in ranching for others.
Donald was well known for his love of sports, particularly his favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys and baseball team, the St.Louis Cardinals; he never missed a Dallas Cowboy game (listening to live games by radio). Along with his love for sports, Donald enjoyed the outdoors - hiking, fishing, and playing basketball at family gatherings by Narbona Pass at Spruce Tree Spring. He was gifted in Mathematics and excelled at using his cognitive energy in besting his partners in games of chess, checkers, and Navajo Ten. He had a quiet demeanor with a quick sense of humor and lived his life with kindness and generosity. Donald will be missed as he touched many lives but he will forever be remembered by the good life he shared with his family.
Donald is survived by his siblings - Jennie Platero (Herbert), Lynda Lasiloo, Faye Tsosie Allison (Michael), Milton Tsosie (Daisy), Theresa Tsosie-Robledo (Joe), Verna Tsosie, Alvin Tsosie and Jennifer Tourangeau (Will); and 18 nieces and 8 nephews.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents, Venita and Kenneth Tsosie, maternal grandparents, Inez and Sam Joe Begay and paternal grandparents, Hasbah and Zah Tsosie.
Pallbearers were Milton Tsosie, Shawn Allison, Alex Charley, Damien Charley, Alonzo Lasiloo, and Wyatt Robledo. Honorary Pallbearers were Alvin Tsosie, Michael Allison, Herbert Platero, Joe Robledo, Will Tourangeau, and Bruce Zah. Desert View Funeral Home of Shiprock was entrusted with the arrangements.
Donald's family expresses their gratitude, Ahe hee, to family, friends, churches and community members who assisted the Tsosie family.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Mar. 10, 2019