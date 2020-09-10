1/1
Donald Wilson Campbell
Donald Wilson Campbell

Farmington - Donald Wilson Campbell,76, of Farmington, passed away on September 8, 2020. He was born July 3, 1944, in El Paso, Texas to John Wilkerson Campbell and Julia Mae Wilson.

Donald graduated from Austin high school in El Paso, TX in 1963. He started working for El Paso Natural Gas Company in January 1963 until his retirement in December 2009.

His hobbies include travel, golf, fishing and wood working.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents John and Julia Campbell; sisters Christine Hodge and Beverly Hicks; niece Robin Hicks; grandparents Mr. and Mrs. J Campbell and Mr. and Mrs. Wilson.

He is survived by his loving wife Louise Porterfield Campbell of Farmington; sons Cary (Linda) Campbell of Beaumont, TX., Brian (Sherry) Campbell of Farmington, NM.; daughter Julie Campbell (Alan) McKeen of Farmington; grandchildren Quaid (Kirby) Campbell, Morgan Campbell, Caylin McKeen (Terrence) Romero, Halie McKeen, Geoff (Tiffany) Vaughn; great-grandchildren Jett, Bodi and Diem Vaughn.

A memorial service will be at 11:00am on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Summit Church with Pastor Eddie Felder officiating. A reception will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall. Pallbearers are Cary Campbell, Brian Campbell, Alan McKeen, Dick Schmitt, Terrence Romero and Geoff Vaughn with Quaid Campbell as an Honorary Pall Bearer.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Summit Church in memory of Don Campbell.






Published in Farmington Daily Times from Sep. 10 to Sep. 14, 2020.
