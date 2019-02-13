|
Donald Wynn Crosby Jr, a US Marine Corp veteran, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the age of 81. He was born on July 26, 1937 to Donald Wynn Crosby Sr and Helen Crosby in Houston, TX.
Donald attended the University of Oklahoma majoring in Geophysics. This is where he met and married Lanita Pacey on September 5, 1960. He was a member of Delta Sigma Phi where he installed 2 chapters, Elks, USMC. He was an avid skier and golfer a licensed pilot and amateur antique car racer.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Diane Joan Grimes.
Donald leaves behind his wife of 58 years Lanita; son Carl (Kristy Lloyd-Bostock) Crosby and their daughter, Abigail of Ross Tasmania, Australia; daughter Traci (Rick) Hair of Park City, UT.
Private services will be at a later date in Houston, TX.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 13, 2019