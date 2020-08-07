1/1
Donita Kay Woolfolk
Donita Kay Woolfolk

Farmington - Woolfolk, Donita Kay (Culpepper), age 68, passed away early morning on Aug 6, 2020 at her home in Farmington, NM where she lived for 32 years. She was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, teacher, grandmother and friend to many who loved her.

Donita was born and raised in Clovis, NM. She attended ENMU, graduating in 1972 with a BS in Education. It was there she met and married the love of her life and best friend, Carl. They had 2 sons Kyle & Kevin. They eventually landed in Farmington. She earned her Masters degree in Education while Kyle & Kevin were young. She was a dedicated kindergarten teacher for 25 years until retiring in 2011.

In retirement she enjoyed reading, playing cards, crossword puzzles, & Words with Friends and keeping up with her family and friends through social media.

She loved to talk with others. It was rare to go anywhere without her knowing someone. Occasionally she would arrive places not knowing anyone, but she had a new friend by the time she left. Donita is loved greatly and will be missed by everyone who knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Carl Woolfolk; her two sons & their wives Kyle (An) & Kevin (Channah); six grandchildren Emily, Lauren, Madi, Kendyl(15), Kaden(14) & Makena(5); five great grandchildren Adalie(3), Aubryn(3), Alya(2), Weslyn(7months), & Ember(7 months); one sister Jan & brother-in-law Travis Denton.

Condolences may be sent to Carl's email woolfolk8@msn.com and at www.farmingtonfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice in Donita's name.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
