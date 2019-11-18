|
|
Donna J. Manolli
Bloomfield - Donna (Sissy) Joan Manolli passed away peacefully on November 13, 2019. She was born in Snyder, TX on November 25, 1958 to Donnie and Joan McElreath. She received her Associates Degree in Accounting and was a successful business owner. She married her soul mate, George Manolli in 1985 and together they raised four beautiful daughters.
Sissy was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a selfless person who sacrificed her own needs for the good of her family. She liked reading, camping, spending time with her grandchildren, and was an avid Trump supporter. She enjoyed many traditions and cultures, but mostly singing and writing in Lebanese. She was one of the kindest people that you could ever meet, she opened her heart and home to anyone. She was always supportive and encouraging when sharing her wisdom in deep significant conversations. She was a fighter and although her battle was restless, she continued to love unconditionally.
Her loving memory will be cherished by her husband, George Manolli: daughters, Vashti Hassan, Sorcha Debit, Bebe Gallegos and husband Lance Gallegos, and Mary Manolli: grandchildren, Mikey Loy, Lexus Strayhand, Jason Gallegos, Sorcha Gallegos, and Gerious Gallegos: brother, Joe McElreath and wife Ann McElreath: sister, Bebe Babb and husband Dennis Babb, and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her father, Donnie McElreath and her mother, Joan McElreath.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 22nd at the Bloomfield Assembly of God Church, 211 East Oak St, Bloomfield, NM.
Sissy was an angel on earth and her consoling nature will be greatly missed.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019