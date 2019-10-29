|
Donna Jean Trembley-Dorman
Farmington - Donna Jean Trembly-Dorman (known as Bammy, Honey, & Honey-Amen), a long-time resident of Farmington, went to be with our Lord on October 26, 2019. Donna was born on January 4, 1935 in Winston Salem, North Carolina to Isaac and Myrtle Ladd. She worshiped our Lord and Savior with an extreme faith and love. She was immensely proud of her family, and made sure to show it by creating nothing but beautiful memories with all.
Donna is survived by her Husband Walter; Sisters Judy Diaz, Carmen (Chris) Becraft; Children Ernest (Lois) Dorman, Lee (Claribell) Eddy, Leonard (Christine) Warren, Starla (Albert) Aranda; Grandchildren Wally D (Tammy) Dorman, Shauna Jean (David) Twist, Crystal Dorman, John (Lorie) Portell, Victoria Eddy, Sterling Eddy, Misty Eddy, Leo (Jacques) Warren, Brandyn (Amberly) Aranda, Mitchel Aranda; Great-Grandchildren Brianna Eddy, Solomon Eddy, Drayson Aranda, Isabella Eddy, Kyler "Donavin" Aranda, Liam Warren, Leo Warren Jr, Lorelei Warren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Bonnie.
A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, November 1st, 2019, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 211 W 20th Street at 11 o'clock a.m. Donations may be made in her honor to the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center of Farmington, where she met her husband Walter.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019