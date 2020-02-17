|
Donna K (Wilks) Norris
Bloomfield - Donna K (Wilks) Norris, 71, (December 10, 1948 - February 1, 2020)
Donna was born to the late Willis "Buddy" and Joanne Wilks. She attended Sacred Heart School in Farmington and Waterflow, NM and Farmington High, graduating in 1967. Donna married Greg Norris in 1969.
She is survived by her daughter- Nicole (Jay) Hadden, grandchildren- Chantell (Chad) Smith, Brandon (Victoria) Hadden, sisters- Joyce (Stephen) McDaniel, Sharon Sprout, Bonnie (Elliott) Candelaria, Dorothy (Earl) North, niece Carolynn (Dana) Averill, nephews Steve McDaniel, Kenny (Michelle) McDaniel, Adam (Jamie) London and several great nieces and nephews.
She worked for the US Postal Service for 40 years, she was a contract carrier for Bloomfield, Blanco, Navajo Dam and Gobernador, NM. Her route was her life and she considered everyone on it her family! There will be a celebration of her life at Trujillo's Country Store & Lounge, 7418 US HWY 64, Blanco, NM on Sunday Feb 23rd from 1pm-3pm.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, 2020