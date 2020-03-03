|
Dora Nell "Pat" Wimpy
Aztec - Dora Nell "Pat" Wimpy was born October 11, 1934, in Gallup, NM, the second child born to Daniel L. and Dora E. Kitchell. She was a very adventurous little girl and loved all animals, not afraid to grab a stray horse, jump on bareback and go for a ride. The family moved to Albuquerque in 1944 where she graduated from Highland High School in 1952. Albuquerque is where she met and married the love of her life, Ken Wimpy, on December 19, 1959. They celebrated 60 years of marriage together. Out of this union came three daughters, Janelle, Michelle, and Debra. They came to Farmington in 1963 and made Aztec their lifelong home in 1969. They owned and operated Wimpy Chevrolet from 1969 to 1977, where they met and developed many lifelong friendships. In 1987, they jumped back into the car business for 10 years birthing Hi Country Chevrolet and branding the name, "money savin' bridge". She took delight in raising her kids and animals, from dogs and cats, to horses and cows. Farm life made her so happy, she loved the outdoors. She was the toughest but most gentle soul God made. She irrigated and took care of a 20 acre farm with husband Ken, her kids and grandkids. She even named all her cows and chickens and enjoyed milking her cows Frosty and Tinkerbell. She helped care for her grandchildren and really never knew a stranger wherever she went. What a beautiful smile she had for all who knew her and even those who didn't. Even to the end of this life's journey that smile never faded because of her HOPE in Jesus Christ that she shared with others. Oh, how she loved Jesus. She accepted Him as her Lord in her twenties and was passionate about singing and serving in her church. She was a faithful servant to God and wanted ALL to come to know Him personally. What a beautiful voice she had, and we were grateful to be able to sing with her to the end. She remembered all the words.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel L. and Dora E. Kitchell, and her sister Ruby Jean Baxter. She is survived by her spouse, Kenneth Wimpy, her daughters, Janelle Leslie (Zane), Michelle Kennedy (Terry), and Debra Nichols (David), her stepson Kenny Ayers (Carolyn), her daughter from another mother, Angie Peter (Dan) and her faithful little dog Bella.
She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Danielle Nelson (Kyle), Alex Kennedy (Stephanie), Sydney Grice (John) and Kayce Nichols. Great grandchildren Shaun, Nikolas, Kinlee and Rylan Nelson, and Harper Kennedy. She was blessed to love and know her step grandchildren; ZG Leslie, JB Leslie, Jacob Nichols, Kyle Nichols and their families and was so loved by those who knew her and a mom and grandma to many. We would like to thank her caregivers who became friends, Judy Harden, Amanda Ruelas and her wonderful ladies from Comfort Keepers. Words cannot express our gratitude for the love and prayers from our family and friends.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Aztec, NM where we will celebrate her life at 1:00 pm on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Interment will follow at Aztec Cemetery.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020