Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Dorothy Ann Hendricks


Dorothy Ann Hendricks Obituary
Dorothy Ann Hendricks

Farmington - Dorothy Ann Hendricks passed away on June 20, 2019 in Farmington, NM. at the age of 91. She was born in Cut Bank, Montana to Harry and Ann Novak on December 28, 1927. She was married to Delwyn R. Voiles for 27 years. After Delwyn's passing she met and married Charles D. Hendricks. Charles and Dorothy were married for 39 years, when Charles passed away in 2016.

Dorothy worked all of her adult life at various jobs but her favorite job was working as a bookkeeper for MO-TE where she was employed for 20 years until her retirement.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Harry Jr. and Dallas Novak and grandson Jeffrey Wood.

She is survived by daughter Marie (Jerry) Wood and son Bruce (Robin) Voiles, 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Services will be held Monday July 1, 2019 10:00 am at Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home with Rev. May Hutchison officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Dorothy's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, NM. (505) 325-8688.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from June 26 to June 30, 2019
