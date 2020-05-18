Services
Alternative Choice
804 North Dustin Avenue
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 326-3671
Dorothy Brown


1944 - 2020
Dorothy Brown

Bloomfield - Dorothy Brown of Bloomfield, New Mexico entered into eternal rest on May 8, 2020. She was born on January 27, 1944 in Tucson, Arizona. During her lifetime she lived in Arizona, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. She was a long time resident of Bloomfield. Dorothy had no surviving immediate family members.

Dorothy earned both her Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in Elementary Education. She was a retired teacher of the Bloomfield School District where she taught elementary school for many years. Dorothy was a dedicated and devoted Girl Scout Troop Leader of Troop 334 for 40 plus years and a registered Girl Scout for over 55 years. Dorothy served as Mentor to her Girl Scout Service Unit for years until she retired as a Girl Scout volunteer. She also served as the Department Head for the San Juan County Fair Girl Scout Exhibit for over 30 years.

Dorothy was well known and will be fondly remembered for her kindness, generosity, community service efforts, dedication as a teacher, a devoted Girl Scout Leader, and for her great love of cats.

She will be dearly missed by her former students, Girl Scouts, community and all who knew her but most especially by her caregiver and long time friend Virginia Kinkennon and her husband Roger Kinkennon, long time neighbors and friends Benjamin Martinez and Cynthia Platero, long time friend and sister Girl Scout/mentee Sandra Austin, and former Troop 334 Girl Scout Aiyana Austin all of Bloomfield.

Due to the COVID-19 virus crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

As per her request, donations can be made in her memory to the following organizations:

Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails

Albuquerque, NM

Farmington Animal Shelter

Farmington, NM

Aztec Animal Shelter

Aztec, NM

Rest In Peace Miss Dorothy.

You are forever in our hearts and we'll cherish all the memories we've shared.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 18 to May 20, 2020
