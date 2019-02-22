|
|
|
Dorothy Elaine James, 75, of Farmington, NM, passed away on February 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs, CO. Dorothy was born April 2, 1943 in Lindrith, NM. Funeral Service is scheduled for 11:00 am on Friday, February 22, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 400 W. Apache, Farmington, NM. Burial will follow at Kirtland/Fruitland Cemetery in Kirtland, NM. Dorothy's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, NM. 505-325-8688. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 22, 2019
