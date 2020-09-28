Dorothy Hale



Farmington - Dorothy G. Hale went home to her Lord on September 25, 2020. She was born April 21, 1931 in Gunnison, Colorado the daughter of Earl and Dorothy Cody Burge. She married Homer Hale on July 2, 1950 in Delta, CO. He died September 10, 1999. She is survived by two sons, Greg Hale, Allen and wife Ruthie Hale of Farmington, NM, one daughter Patty Langhurst and her husband Larry of Tempe, AZ and brother Bob Burge of Denver, CO. Four Grandchildren, Ritchie Olson of Denver, CO, Kole Hale, Gabriel Hale of Farmington, NM and Kory Langhurst of Tempe, AZ. Dorothy will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Cemetery in Farmington, NM at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.









