Dorothy Jane Johnson
Farmington - Dorothy "Dot" Jane Johnson, 86, went to her heavenly home on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 1:00 a.m. Dorothy was born to the late Henry and Violet Birdwell in Bumble Bee, Arizona on May 27, 1933. She met her husband, Samuel Mayes Johnson, Jr., at a dance and they were married (at her request) a year later on December 26, 1953.
Dorothy was blessed with a large and loving family. She was a loving wife and mother to seven children, twelve grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She will be remembered as the fun, energetic and loving mom and grandma who could dance. She loved the outdoors and shared that enthusiasm with her children and later her grandchildren. Her greatest legacy was that of caring for others and sharing the love of God with her family and whomever she would meet. When she was dancing those were the times you saw into the beauty of her heart and there in her heart lay a childlike innocence and excitement that you saw in her beautiful blue eyes.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Samuel; her sons, Steven, Michael (Alice) and Samuel (Monique); her daughters, Kathryn, Karen (Lance) Ferber and Alisa; her grandchildren, Brenden Ferber (Sonya), Autumn, Kalen (Fatima) Steffee, Holly, Aaron Steffee, Richmond (Angel) Steffee, Aspen, Hope, Noah, Jonah, Eli and Emilio; her great grandchildren, MiKayla Ferber, Jordyn Ferber, Isaac Steffee and Eli Steffee. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Deirdre.
I would like to thank all the angels in unit D and others at Cedar Ridge Nursing Home that took care of Dorothy this past year.
Dorothy's service will be held at Brewer Lee and Larkin Funeral Home at noon on Friday, August 2, 2019.
Dorothy's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico, (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Aug. 1, 2019