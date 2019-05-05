Services Farmington Funeral Home 2111 W Apache St Farmington , NM 87401 (505) 325-2211 Memorial service 11:00 AM Church of Christ 211 Ruins Road Aztec , NM View Map Resources More Obituaries for Dorothy Sills Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dorothy Joann "Jo" Sills

Dorothy Joann "Jo" Sills, 84, of Aztec, earned her beautiful wings after a lengthy illness on April 18, 2019, with her family by her side.



Jo, as she was lovingly known by, was born on January 24, 1935, in Stratford, OK., to D.J. and Martha (Bratcher) Williams. She was the second of six children. Although tiny in stature, she was a Tomboy and would wrestle all her boy cousins. Her uncles would undoubtedly bet on her to win and she'd never disappoint.



After graduating high school, she met the love of her life, Harley Sills, of Watonga, OK. He was every bit of six feet and she, a mere five feet. She gave true meaning to the phrase "Dynamite comes in small packages." They courted a short time before marrying on August 7, 1953, at her sister Toots' house in Oklahoma City. She was 18 and he was 21.



Their oldest son, Randy, was born in January 1955 in Midwest City, OK. Their second son, Kerry, was born in Arizona in December of 1958. They lived in Oklahoma, Wyoming, Colorado and Arizona before settling in Aztec, New Mexico. Their daughter, Robin, was then born in June of 1961.



Harley retired from APS Power Plan and Jo retired from K-Mart after working many years in electronics and personnel.



Family was everything to Jo and Harley. They loved unconditionally. When she was able to, Jo loved to garden, can and bake. She never arrived at a luncheon, potluck or dinner empty-handed



She would share anything with anyone. She loved Halloween and seeing the kids in their costumes. At Christmas time, she'd make TONS of the BEST fudge. If you ever received fudge from her you KNEW you were loved! She always made sure everyone had a nice Christmas and felt special, regardless if you were family or not.



Jo was born with a giving, loving and generous heart. She loved children. Oh, how she loved children! She was recently bragging about her only great-grandson, Opie. She was so happy to finally meet him.



She had a strong faith in God. He got her through so much heartbreak. In March of 1998, she lost her beloved daughter Robin, and six short years later, her son Randy. Four years after that, in 2008, cancer took Harley, her husband of 55 years. In 2012, she lost her grandson, Josh. She is finally celebrating with her loved ones. This is the day she has waited for!



Jo was the most loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her son, Kerry Sills (Quita) of Aztec; grandsons Milan and Colt Sills and granddaughter Christen Castel all of Aztec; granddaughter Cassi of Arizona and grandson Zack, also of Arizona; one great-grandson, Opie Christopher Cerda of Arizona; sister Margaret "Toots" Dansby (Luke) of Oklahoma City; brother Bill Williams (Judy) of Warren, Oregon; sister Janell Roundy (Bryant) of Bloomfield; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.



Waiting to greet her with open arms were her parents, D.J. and Martha Williams; husband Harley; son Randy; daughter Robin; grandson Josh Steven and brothers Freddy and Windell Williams.



Memorial services will be May 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Christ, 211 Ruins Road, in Aztec. Cremation has taken place.



This faithful follower of Christ is gone from our sights but never gone from our hearts. Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 5 to May 6, 2019