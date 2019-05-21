|
|
Dorothy Lee Daniel
Farmington - Dorothy Lee (Ledbetter) Daniel, 88, was born the daughter of Robert (Bob) and Allie Ledbetter on April 15, 1931 in Oklahoma.
She went to be with our Lord and Savior on May 16, 2019, passing away at home with her daughter by her side. She grew up in Southeastern New Mexico, graduating from Causey School and then attended Eastern NM University. She married Cecil Daniel on May 10, 1951in Deming, NM. They had three children; JoRita, Bobby and Debbie. They moved to Farmington in 1954.
Dorothy worked as a secretary in the transportation industry until she and Cecil established San Juan Steel and Salvage. Their business was very successful and they sold out, later starting another salvage yard. Upon retirement, the couple traveled in their travel trailer all over the US. They enjoyed their houseboat at Navajo Lake for a number of years. At home, she loved to garden and cook. She was a great cook and is remembered for her strawberry pies and peach cobblers. She loved music and loved to dance with Cecil. She loved her Lord and her family with all of her heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, JoRita, her son, Bobby, and brother, Dick Ledbetter.
She is survived by her daughter Debbie of Farmington, her sister, Patsy Height of Denver and one brother, Charles Ledbetter of Missouri, sister-in-law Laura Ledbetter, nephew Kelly Ledbetter (Ivy) and their sons Jacob and Kaleb Ledbetter, all of Farmington. Dorothy also cherished many other friends and relatives including nieces and nephews and their families and she was dearly loved by all of them.
There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:00 am at Memory Gardens, 6917 E Main St. in Farmington. Pallbearers will be Dale Slade, Kelly and Jacob Ledbetter and Bob Speir.
Arrangements are under the direction of Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the staff of Basin Hospice, the kind ladies from PALS assisted living services and the nursing staff at Life Care Center.
Dorothy's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, NM. (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on May 21, 2019