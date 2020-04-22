|
|
Dorothy Mae Duggins
Farmington - Mrs. Dorothy Mae 'Granny' Duggins, daughter of the late Fredrick and Vergie Pierce was born May 17, 1923 in Mattoon, Illinois. She quietly departed this life on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Earl Wayne Duggins; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Phyllis Duggins, daugther and son-in-law, Dixie and Doug Harmon, daughter-in-law, Mary Duggins; brothers, Fredrick Pierce Jr, Rufus Pierce, sister Ida Collier and granddaughter Mandy Morgan.
After graduating high school, Dorothy moved to Chicago, IL to work at Browns Shoe Company where she made leather bag, boots and other needs for our soldiers in WW2. After the war, Dorothy was united in holy matrimony to Earl Wayne Duggins on February 24, 1946. This union was blessed with four children, Dixie, Michael, Sharon and Dennis. Dorothy and Earl finally settled their family down in Aztec NM in 1963 when Earl started working for Graves Oil Company. Dorothy loved being at home taking care of her garden, cooking wonderful meals for her family, and listening to Paul Harvey. For many years, Granny attended Mesa View Baptist Church. The most important things in our Granny's life was making sure all her friends and family knew the love of God, and her family. She loved to have her house full…except when she was watching wrestling on TV. Granny loved to take care of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; they were the light of her life. Granny was the rock of the family, she is the glue that binds us all together.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Sharon Duggins of Bloomfield NM, and Dennis Duggins of Rio Rancho NM. Grandchildren: Bill (Marianne) Harmon, Dana (Jesus Mendoza) Duggins, Mikel J (Ryen) Christensen, Jason Duggins, Jeramy (Mandy) Hughes all of Farmington NM, Christopher (Jeanne) Duggins of Rio Rancho NM. Great grandchildren: Brandon Harmon, Ryan Harmon, Alex Haley, Champ Mendoza, Tristan Duggins, Taylr Sandoval, Kyler Duggins, Maci Carter, Trevor Duggins, Dakota Morgan, Brady Morgan, Kelly Morgan, Bryce Duggins, Bristol Duggins. Great great grandchildren; Jaxson, Vallen, Ben, Shilo, Aria, Cruz, and Taylor. Dorothy is also survived by her brother, W. Cleo Pierce and sisters Rita Floyd, Eunie Krone, and Zula Hampson. We would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Life Care Center of Farmington.
A graveside service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery. Pallbearers are Chris Duggins, Jeramy Hughes, Jason Duggins, Bill Harmon, Dakota Morgan and Brady Morgan.
Dorothy's care is entrusted to Alternative Choice Funeral and Cremation, 505-325-9611. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020