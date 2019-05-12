Dorris Marie Haynie



Farmington - Dr. Dorris Marie Haynie, a chiropractic physician in Farmington for over 40 years, peacefully passed away at the age of 84 in her own home on April 17th, 2019. Dr. Haynie healed thousands of people throughout her career and was known for generously helping veterans and other patients with low cost healthcare as well as providing direct financial assistance to those in need. She was a practicing physician and healer until the very end of her life, continuing to see patients through February of this year.



Dr. Haynie is survived by daughter Sylvia Dailey, also of Farmington, daughter Virginia and her husband Darryl Good of Sacramento, CA, daughter Gloria and her husband James Ross of Waynesboro, PA, son Robert and his wife Sheri Dailey of Fayetteville, NC, grandchildren Chanel Dailey, Brenna Ross, Connor Ross, Morgan Dailey, Adrian Dailey, and Jackson Dailey. She is also survived by siblings Jerry Haynie of South Fork, CO, and Adele Gilchrist of Bothell, WA.



Dr. Haynie will be greatly missed by her family and many patients throughout San Juan County. Her life was exemplified through the courage to face adversity, service to others, and unconditional love. The family has requested a private service with arrangements by Farmington Funeral Home. Published in Farmington Daily Times on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary