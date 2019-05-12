Services
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorris Haynie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorris Marie Haynie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorris Marie Haynie Obituary
Dorris Marie Haynie

Farmington - Dr. Dorris Marie Haynie, a chiropractic physician in Farmington for over 40 years, peacefully passed away at the age of 84 in her own home on April 17th, 2019. Dr. Haynie healed thousands of people throughout her career and was known for generously helping veterans and other patients with low cost healthcare as well as providing direct financial assistance to those in need. She was a practicing physician and healer until the very end of her life, continuing to see patients through February of this year.

Dr. Haynie is survived by daughter Sylvia Dailey, also of Farmington, daughter Virginia and her husband Darryl Good of Sacramento, CA, daughter Gloria and her husband James Ross of Waynesboro, PA, son Robert and his wife Sheri Dailey of Fayetteville, NC, grandchildren Chanel Dailey, Brenna Ross, Connor Ross, Morgan Dailey, Adrian Dailey, and Jackson Dailey. She is also survived by siblings Jerry Haynie of South Fork, CO, and Adele Gilchrist of Bothell, WA.

Dr. Haynie will be greatly missed by her family and many patients throughout San Juan County. Her life was exemplified through the courage to face adversity, service to others, and unconditional love. The family has requested a private service with arrangements by Farmington Funeral Home.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farmington Funeral Home
Download Now