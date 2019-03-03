|
Douglas Dean Brack
- - February 9, 1941 - February 20, 2019
Those who knew Douglas Dean Brack during his 78 years of life will all agree: no one could tell a story quite like Doug. For every occasion, he had a laugh ready to share on the tip of his tongue. The greatest story he would craft was that of his own life -- lived fearlessly, lovingly and with passion.
Doug was born February 9, 1941 in Farmington, New Mexico, the cherished only son of Amary Sibley Brack (Sib), a shoemaker, and Willie Ellen Maxwell Brack (Bill), Head Cook upon retirement from Camarillo State Hospital.
Raised on the Navajo reservation in New Mexico, Doug spent his childhood exploring the banks of the San Juan River. He attended Farmington High School where he played the clarinet in the FHS Scorpions Marching Band. There, he met Sharon Ann Barton, the girl he could always make laugh. They were known in high school to be great dancers, something they would enjoy throughout their lives. Doug and Sharon married July 17, 1958 in the home of a small town preacher in Durango, Colorado (where it was legal to marry at the age of 17.) Both Doug and Sharon's families were in attendance. Doug adopted Sharon's son Joey Dee.
Soon following, Doug was offered an opportunity in Goleta, California to open a burgeoning grocery store named Disco Fair. A cowboy through and through, Doug would go west. He brought his family to Southern California, a place he would cherish and call home for the majority of his life. Doug completed his education, graduating from Ventura High School. They purchased their first home in Vendale Park in East Ventura, California, where they would welcome and raise daughters Lisa Michelle, Wendy Lynn and Lori Janae.
Doug made a mark in the Ventura community as one of four founding members and the first president of The Amicable's. The hugely successful and popular local family club was designed around family and friendships with organized events and activities. Hosting camping trips, talent shows, casino nights, the club thrived with more than 50 families for many years.
The grocery business lead Doug to Hostess Cake where he worked for more than 25 years as a "Twinkie Man." He was a dedicated member of the workforce, but his passions and talents stretched far beyond the workplace. At the urging of his parents, he trained as a jockey riding thoroughbreds at Santa Anita, Del Mar and Hollywood Park. Doug was also known as a hot rodder in the early 1960's, drag racing at Pomona Raceway.
Of all of these interests and pursuits, Doug's true calling would be found much later in life. Doug's grandfather, Thomas Brack, taught him as a youngster to make a knife from a file -- an experience he would never forget. Well into his fifties, Doug explored this art again and became a highly distinguished and recognized custom knifemaker. Each of his creations would be branded or engraved with the name Tat, a nickname given to him by his grandchildren.
A longtime member of the Knifemakers Guild, he was regularly featured in Blade World Magazine, Blade Magazine and Knives Illustrated. He made practical knives for the working man, ornate blades for display and collection, and was known for his famous Railroad Spike Knives.
Each knife was a work of art. Collectors still recall him as a creator of true masterpieces and a knifemaking legend. Doug was not only an artist but had a natural ability as a machinist and engineer. Doug created all the machines and equipment he used in his knife shop. Visiting the shop was like stepping into a Mad Max movie, and was an experience you'd never forget! Health issues forced his retirement from knifemaking, much to the disappointment of his many collectors. His career as a master knife craftsman serves as a reminder that it's never too late to embrace your calling and to exercise your most innate talents.
Like his hero John Wayne, Doug was an "old-fashioned, honest-to-goodness, flag-waving patriot." He was a staunch supporter of the NRA and a black powder gun enthusiast. He loved boating, napping, Champagne, cowboy culture, the Los Angeles Lakers, pork ribs, a good back scratch, Hostess cherry pie with a glass of cold milk, his grandchildren (known as his Scallywags,) a seat beside a roaring fireplace, his hometown of Farmington, the Purdue Boilermakers and a very sweet cup of coffee.
He died peacefully on a Wednesday morning following a short term fight with cancer. He was lucid and cracking jokes to the very end. He leaves behind his wife Sharon Ann Barton Brack, who resides at the Desert Rose Elder Care home where she is cared for due to dementia; his daughter Michelle Fingert and husband Michael of Camarillo, California and Heath, Texas; Wendy Beasley and husband Brad of Mohave Valley, AZ; and Lori Brack King of Ventura, CA. He also leaves behind ten Grandchildren: Geoffrey Brack of Dana Point, CA; Jamie Brack Johnson and husband Cory of Big Bear, CA; Christina Brack Sanders and husband Jeff of Bells, TX; Megan Fingert Treat and husband Andrew of Anaheim, CA; Ryan Brack of Ventura, CA; Erin Beasley of Ojai, CA; Tyla Beasley of Ventura, CA; Kaila Dinnius and husband Randy of Ventura, CA; Chelsea Benavidez and husband Brian of Ventura, CA; and Justin King of Ventura, CA. He also leaves behind twelve great-grandchildren: Cayden, Madison, Tatum, Amber, Cheyanne, Tyler, Emily, Ryan, Jayla, Jaida, Cash and Brinlea.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents Sib and Billie Brack and his son Joey Dee Brack.
While Doug wished for no fuss to made and instructed for no formal funeral to be held, it is the hope of his family that those who knew and loved Doug will share in something he loved together -- a glass of Champagne, a Hostess pie, a rib dinner, a good laugh -- and remember an unforgettable man.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Mar. 3, 2019