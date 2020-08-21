Douglas W. Brown, 82, of Aztec, NM., passed away August 20, 2020. He was born November 30, 1937, in Aztec, NM.Douglas graduated from Farmington High School in 1955. He then went into the US Army from 1957 to 1959. After, he served his time in the Army he went to work for the Farmington Police Department in January 1960. He left as a Sergeant to become the San Juan County Undersheriff serving 3 terms. He was then elected San Juan County Sheriff and served for 4 terms. In 1973, he was appointed to the 96th Session of the FBI National Academy. After, he retired from the sheriff's department he was appointed to the State Parole Board in Santa Fe. In 1993, he joined the Jicarilla Apache Police Department, where he served as patrol officer and chief. He retired from there the end of 2009.Doug was a 60-year member of the Faternal Order of Police Lodge 4, a 40-year member of the Elk's Lodge 1747 and NRA.Doug's hobbies were hunting, fishing and police combat competition.Doug was preceded in death by his son Steven W. Brown; daughter Lisa D. Brown, and his parents Douglas W. Brown and Emma Bell Brown.He is survived by his loving wife Jonny L. Brown (retired FPD); son John D. Brown; grandchildren Donald A. Brown, 32, of Farmington, Jacquelyn N. Ward, 16, of New York.