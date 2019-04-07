|
Duane Atkinson
Farmington - Duane C. Atkinson 90, of Farmington, passed away Sunday March 31, 2019 in Farmington. He was born November 11, 1928 to George E. and Ruby (Ford) Atkinson in Topeka, Kansas.
Duane spent most of his life in the oilfield as a roughneck. After early retirement dad and mother enjoyed hiking, fishing, target practice and especially day trips for picnicking in La Plata Canyon.
The family would like to thank Jackie Livingston and Guardian Angel for the care the last days of his life.
Duane was proceeded in death by his wife Earnestine I. Atkinson, parents, George and Ruby Atkinson. Duane was an only child.
Duane is survived by his three children son Tony (Cheri) Atkinson; daughters Veda (Kirk) Mobley and Brenda (Jerry) Bockmon. Grandchildren Jennifer (Donnie) Jones, Cammie Mobley, Cody Mobley and numerous great-grandchildren.
Services will be at a later date with family and friends. Memorials/donations may be made to Childhaven, 807 W Apache St. in Farmington, (505)325-5358.
Duane`s care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute St. in Farmington, (505) 325-8688. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at serenityandcompany.com
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2019