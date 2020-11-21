Duane (Dewey) Jensen



Duane (Dewey) Jensen age 52, Passed away on Nov. 15, 2020 in Denver Colorado. He was born in Sidney Montana April 30, 1968 to the parents of Theodor "Butch" and Ellen Jensen. He attended school in Sidney MT and Williston ND before working in the oilfield for several years, and was then self-employed in Casper WY and Farmington NM. Dewey is survived by his son, Johnathon Jensen of Casper WY, mother, Ellen(Pederson )Jensen of Aztec NM, brothers David (Rachel) of San Diego CA, Dustin (Susan) Jensen of Farmington NM and Daniel Jensen of Farmington NM, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded by his father Butch, and his grandparents. The family is planning a graveside service in the spring of 2021 in Sidney MT.









