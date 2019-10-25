|
Dustin Ray Jackson
Coalmine - Dustin Ray Jackson, 35, of Coalmine, NM was a beloved son, brother and uncle, who passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019. He was born on June 16, 1984, in Farmington, NM. He is survived by his fiancé Mallory Jones and many nieces, nephews and cousins. His parents were Robert Jackson (deceased) and Genevieve Jackson, Ron Wood (stepfather) and siblings: sisters, Charmaine Jackson, Nicole Jackson-Fletcher, and Shelby Jackson; brother, Phildon Jackson; and preceded in death by sister Lindsey Jackson.
Dustin was a courageous, bright and charismatic young man. He was a Navajo Scout Wildland Firefighter, Incident Commander-Type 5, Crew Boss and attended the University of New Mexico. His greatest joys were being with family and friends, fishing, camping, cookouts and he was a proud homebuilder, world traveler and Dallas Cowboys fan.
On Monday, October 28, 2019, a public viewing will be held at 9 a.m. and the memorial service at 10 a.m. at the LDS Church, in St. Michaels, Ariz., located on route AZ-264, followed by a burial service at the Coalmine family plot. A reception will be held at the Fort Defiance Chapter House at 2:00 p.m. Dustin's care is entrusted to Desert View Funeral Home of Shiprock, NM: 505-368-4607.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019