Eddie (Ed) Padilla
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eddie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eddie (Ed) Padilla

Aztec - Eddie (Ed) Padilla

Eddie (Ed) Padilla, 78, passed away on May 23, 2020 in Aztec, NM. He was born August 24,1941 to David and Juanita Padilla. He was surrounded by his loved ones when he was ready to go home with our Lord.

Ed was preceded in death by his daughter Carla Murray, his parents David and Juanita Padilla and his in-laws Joe Ross and Cirila Martinez.

Ed is survived by his wife of 39 years, Geraldine Padilla. His sons Eddie J Padilla (Misty), Ronnie and Alvie Padilla, and Gerald Herrera (Amberlee). Daughters Christine Dempsey (David) and Felisha Herrera (Keith Armenta). His sister Bets Eaton. His 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, numerous nephews, nieces, and good friends.

A celebration of life will be held on June 13, 2020 at #6A Road 2850 with Pastor Ron Chavez officiating.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cope Memorial Chapel of Aztec
405 South Main Avenue
Aztec, NM 87410
(505) 334-9332
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved