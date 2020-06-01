Eddie (Ed) Padilla



Aztec - Eddie (Ed) Padilla



Eddie (Ed) Padilla, 78, passed away on May 23, 2020 in Aztec, NM. He was born August 24,1941 to David and Juanita Padilla. He was surrounded by his loved ones when he was ready to go home with our Lord.



Ed was preceded in death by his daughter Carla Murray, his parents David and Juanita Padilla and his in-laws Joe Ross and Cirila Martinez.



Ed is survived by his wife of 39 years, Geraldine Padilla. His sons Eddie J Padilla (Misty), Ronnie and Alvie Padilla, and Gerald Herrera (Amberlee). Daughters Christine Dempsey (David) and Felisha Herrera (Keith Armenta). His sister Bets Eaton. His 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, numerous nephews, nieces, and good friends.



A celebration of life will be held on June 13, 2020 at #6A Road 2850 with Pastor Ron Chavez officiating.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store