Edmond Patrick "Pat" Hayden



Edmond Patrick Hayden "Pat" was born into an Irish family on March 17, 1927 to James and Rhoda Hayden at DeSmet, SD. He was the youngest child of 12. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his brothers Jimmy, Archie, Alan, Bob, Jack, Frank and Tom, his sisters Mary, Freddie, Josie and Katie, two nephews and his wife Phyllis. He is survived by his stepdaughter Melinda Townsend (Susan), his sister in-law Bev (Tom), and 32 nieces and nephews.



Pat served in the Merchant Marines from 1945-1947. In 1948, he began his undergraduate degree in Agriculture Education at South Dakota State University. His studies were interrupted by the Korean War when Pat enlisted in the US Navy and served as an Aviation Electrician from 1950-1954. After the Navy, he returned to South Dakota State University completing his college degree in 1956. Pat was a vocational agricultural teacher in South Dakota high schools from 1956 until 1961. Pat was a Life Member of the VFW.



In 1962, Pat moved to New Mexico, making it his home. In 1962, Pat began his work with the Farmers' Home Administration (FHA) where he served Bernalillo, McKinley, Taos, Colfax, Chaves and San Juan counties. In 1973, he married Phyllis K Jones in Taos. When assigned to San Juan County, he and Phyllis moved to Aztec NM where he lived for over 30 years. He retired from the FHA in 1989. Once retired, he worked at Ramsey Realty as a real estate agent in Aztec NM until 2004. He was able to remain in Aztec until 2019 thanks to the loving care of his neighbors Ron and Val Drumm and Margie Martinez. In 2019, he moved to Denver, CO to be closer to his stepdaughter. Pat died on September 25, 2020 at the age of 93.



A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Joseph Catholic parish in Aztec NM on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10 a.m.



Pat will be remembered as a good man, with a kind and gentle heart, who enjoyed helping other people accomplish their dreams and who had a great sense of humor.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store