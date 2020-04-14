|
|
Edmond (Eddie) Taylor
Aztec - Edmond (Eddie) Taylor, age 34, passed unexpectedly of natural causes on March 31, 2020 at his home in Aztec, NM.
Eddie was born in Palm Springs, CA, on September 24, 1985. He attended High School in Clayton, NM, and graduated from the Farmington, NM, San Juan College (Auto Body Program). He married Sharmie, his high school sweetheart in December 2002 and the couple raised many four-legged children (loving pets).
Eddie was a devoted husband, son, brother, and friend to everyone he met; ever ready with his dimpled smile to help those in need. He enjoyed hiking and camping in the mountains of NM and CO, singing, playing guitar, and video games. He was a problem-solver who took care of difficult projects around the house and enjoyed repairing vehicles. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Eddie is survived by his wife, Sharmalee (Sharmie) Padilla; parents, Edmond (Ed) Taylor (Kingman, AZ), Patricia and Robert Logan; brothers, Anthony (Tony) Taylor and Justin Logan (Sparks, NV); grandparents Nancy Taylor, Jerry Duke and Patsy Jablonski; uncle John and aunts Kim and Heide; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and a great many friends. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Edmond (Frank) Taylor; his uncle, Tony Taylor; and his loyal dog Bubba. Though his smile is gone for now and his hand we cannot hold, we are thankful of the time we had with the man whom we loved so much. We will honor his memory until we meet again, as God has taken him home to heaven from where our angel Eddie came. No funeral services are scheduled due to the pandemic as he would want to assure that those, he loved are safe during this trying time. A memorial service will be held at a future date in honor of his life.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020